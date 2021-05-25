1980-2021 • La Grande
Mindy Renae Musgrove, 41, of La Grande, died May 10, 2021, at her home. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Mindy was born Feb. 21, 1980, in La Grande, to Kim Musgrove and Carla Niswender. She graduated from La Grande High School in 1998.
Mindy was employed at Bi-Mart for more than 12 years and was a volunteer with the Salvation Army. She enjoyed the outdoors, camping, horses, working in her flower beds, arts and crafts, working outside and physical labor.
Surviving relatives include her daughter, Parker Cattlin Burns of La Grande; parents, Kim Musgrove and Carla Niswender of La Grande; brother, Tyler Musgrove of Union; grandmother, Gayle Musgrove of La Grande; and grandfather, Robert Lewis Niswender of La Grande.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Kenneth Musgrove, and grandmother, Anna June (Robertson) Niswender.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
