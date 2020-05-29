La Grande • 1920-2020
Miriam Elizabeth Hill, 99, of La Grande, died May 23. A private graveside service will be held.
Miriam was born Oct. 27, 1920, at her grandmother Yates’ home in Ogden, Utah, to Francis Edgar and Mary (Yates) Carter. She grew up in Park Valley, Utah, on her family’s ranch.
After graduating from Box Elder High School in Brigham City, Utah, Miriam attended beauty school and worked in shops in Ogden and Morgan, Utah. When World War II started, there was a demand for war plant workers so in February of 1943 Miriam started working in the payroll department at the Army Supply Depot in Ogden.
Miriam married Ralph Arnold Hill in the Logan Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on June 22, 1945. They resided in Utah and California but lived most of their married life in the Grande Ronde Valley.
Miriam was a 4-H sewing club leader for several years and not only taught her own daughters how to sew but many other girls. She worked for Federal Crop Insurance for a couple of years before she and Ralph bought Zimmerman’s Furniture and Hardware Store in 1972 and ran it together until their retirement in 1988.
In retirement, Miriam and Ralph worked hard in their yard and their farm in Cove. They enjoyed several winters in St. George, Utah, until Ralph was too ill to make the trip. Miriam then spent her time taking care of her husband until his passing in 2005.
Miriam was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities, including years in the Cub Scout and youth programs. A very compassionate person, she was always taking food to others and serving in any way she could. She has left her children and grandchildren a great example of how to serve others.
Surviving relatives include her children and their spouses, Ralph “Bill” and Marcia Hill of Cove, Frank and Linda Hill of Lake Forest, California, JoAnn and John Huntsman of Athena, Tamra Hooton of Hyrum, Utah, and Duane and Dawn Hill of Owings, Maryland; and 27 grandchildren and 54 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; infant son, David Carter; son-in-law, Craig Hooton; and three great-grandchildren.
