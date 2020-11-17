1982-2020 • Formerly of Summerville
Misty Dawn Bottorff, 38, formerly of Summerville, died Nov. 10 due to complications from her life-long battle with diabetes.
Misty was born April 27, 1982, in La Grande, to John and Gaylene Volle. She was a devoted wife, daughter, sister and aunt and a dear friend. She will be greatly missed but never forgotten.
Misty loved being an aunt to her nephews, Aaron and Micah Healy and Evan and Gunner Bottorff. She loved to spend time with family and friends, which typically involved cooking and baking some of her favorite dishes.
Misty grew up in Summerville and graduated from Imbler High School. In her youth, she enjoyed being involved in the high school band where she played the flute. She and her family were members of the Summerville Baptist Church, and church activities were the center of their lives. Misty’s involvement in the church centered around music and children’s ministries.
Misty met her future husband, Brent, through the church, and they were married Feb. 11, 2006. After they married, Misty and Brent moved to several cities and spent a few years in Idaho’s Treasure Valley. Eventually, they bought a home in Minnesota, where they planned to live happily.
Survivors include her husband, Brent Bottorff; parents, John and Gaylene Volle; sister and brother-in-law, Angie and James Healy; brother and sister-in-law, Justin and Jaymee Volle; four nephews; in-laws, Dennis and Gail Bottorff; and brother in-law, Aaron Bottorff.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Frank and Myrabelle Crowley, Bill Volle and Luella Jones.
