1932-2021 • La Grande
Nancy Lee Biechler, 88, of La Grande, died April 20 at her home. At her request there will not be a public service. Arrangements are entrusted to Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center, La Grande.
Nancy was born June 13, 1932, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Paul and Phoebe Pauline (Feurte) Wyrick. She graduated from Benton High School. Later, she took training to become a legal secretary.
On Nov. 14, 1953, Nancy married Donald John Biechler in St. Joseph. They moved to Pendleton from Missouri in August 1964, and in 1967 they moved to Ontario, where Nancy worked as a legal secretary until her retirement. She wrote a book for aspiring legal secretaries.
After retiring, Nancy worked with the Council for the Aging and helped at the local hospital. She served on the Ontario City Council for 10 years and was also involved with the League of Oregon Cities.
Nancy and Donald enjoyed traveling in their travel trailer. They spent time on the Oregon Coast and at Phillips Reservoir near Sumpter for many years. Donald preceded Nancy in death on June 3, 2017. After his death, Nancy moved to La Grande to be near family.
Nancy enjoyed working crossword puzzles and sketching. She loved it when all of her family was able to get together for holidays, or for any reason.
Surviving relatives include her sons and their wives, Bradley and Sharon Biechler of La Grande and Scott and Melanie Biechler of Baker City; four grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Richard, Sonny, Carole and Winnie (Roe).
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Association, 3212 Highway 30, La Grande 97850, or a charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.