1985-2020 • Elgin
Natasha “Tasha” Gail Roba, 35, of Elgin, died July 20 at her residence. At her sons’ request, there will not be a service.
Known as Tasha, she was born July 8, 1985, in John Day, to Edward and Shawna (Huggins) Roba.
Tasha loved crafting and enjoyed spending time outdoors. She would say her greatest accomplishment was giving this world two wonderful sons, whom she loved very much.
Tasha always gave 110% and always put others first. She had kind words for everyone she met.
Survivors include her sons, Bailey Allen and Leonydis Andrew of Elgin; partner of eight years, Mart Van Dine; mother, Shawna Roba of Elgin; honorary dad, Glenn Moodenbaugh; brother, Jimm Roba of John Day; sister, Jeannie Little of Hillsboro; grandparents, Jim and Bettie Currie of Prineville; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
