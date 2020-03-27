La Grande • 1925-2020
Nayda Virginia Byrd Adams Wiseman, 94, of La Grande, died March 21 at a local care facility. At her request, there will not be a service.
Nayda was born April 16, 1925, in Portland, to Franklin and Marie (Stone) Byrd. She was raised in Corvallis, where she attended grade school and graduated from high school. As a young adult, she lived in Portland, and she moved to La Grande in 1958.
In 1946, Nayda married Dr. John C. Adams. That marriage ended in divorce. She then married Gary Wiseman in 1973. Nayda retired in 1988 after 30 years as a secretary, first at Mt. Emily Lumber and then at Boise Cascade.
Nayda enjoyed gardening, music (Ella Fitzgerald, Benny Goodman, Count Basie), sports cars, a glass of good wine and traveling, including trips to South America, Mexico, Canada, Europe (several times), the Canary Islands and through the Straits of Magellan.
Nayda also was an avid skier at Little Anthony and Anthony Lakes. She was a member of the Women in Timber organization and a volunteer at Grande Ronde Hospital.
Surviving relatives include her daughter, Nancy Adams of Beaverton, and one nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin and Marie; son, John F. Adams; sister, Dorothy Winters; brother, Robert Byrd; and brother-in-law, Larry Winters.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
