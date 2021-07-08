1934-2021
Union
Nellie Alameda Thompson, 86, of Union, died June 23, 2021, at her residence. A funeral service was held July 2 at the Union Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, followed by interment at the Durkee Cemetery.
Nellie was born Dec. 28, 1934, at home in Burney, California, to Lewis and Murriel (Pruden) Holbrook. She resided in California and in Durkee and Union. Nellie attended schools in New Beaver, California. She married Cyrus Alexander Thompson.
Nellie was employed with the United States Post Office when she lived in California. She then worked at The Hut in Union as a bartender and a cook. She enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time with her grandchildren, watching sunsets and going for rides to look at deer, elk, birds, ducks and geese. She also enjoyed playing pinochle, selling Avon and Tupperware and taking care of a black dog no one wanted.
Nellie was a member of the EMT Volunteer Fire Department, the PTA and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Surviving relatives include her daughter, Carol Ann of California; daughter and son-in-law, Patty Jo and Jeff Collier of Union; sister and brother-in-law, Diana Ray and Clarence Ogle of California; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cyrus; son, Bobbie Thompson; parents, Murriel and Lewis Holbrook; sisters, Virginia Reynolds and Cathy Holbrook; brother, Donald Holbrook; great-great grandson, Boone Ashby; and great-grandson, Marty Tyler Minor.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.