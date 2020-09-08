1933-2020 • Elgin
Noble E. Reid, 86, of Elgin, died Aug. 29 at his residence. At his request, there will not be a service.
Noble was born Nov. 20, 1933, in Dougherty, Texas, to Levi and Mable (Collette) Reid. He resided in Las Vegas, Nevada, and in Elgin and graduated from Springfield High School.
Noble served our country while in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was married to Barbara Reid until her passing.
Noble was employed with Wells Cargo Construction for 35 years. He enjoyed golfing and bowling.
Surviving relatives include his children, Mike Reid, Brenda Reid and Russ Reid; four grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Noble was preceded in death by his parents, Levi and Mable, and his wife, Barbara.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
