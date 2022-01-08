Norman Payne, age 97, of La Grande, died December 21, 2021, at his home. Those who wish may make contributions in his memory to the Back Pack Program through Daniels~Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center.
Norman was born on September 21, 1924, the son of Charles and Cora Mea Payne in Millersville, Tennessee. He moved west and worked in CCC Camps and working hops in Yakima until he was an adult. He married Mary “Marie” Sisco Ellis in 1951. He worked for Boise Cascade as a millwright and later drove forklift until his retirement. He was a devoted husband. Marie preceded him in death on March 7, 2020.
Survivors include his children, Odis Ellis of Woodburn, Oregon, Bennie Ellis of La Grande and Rose Morton of Huntville, Tennessee; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by brother, Charles, and son, Otto Payne.
