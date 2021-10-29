Norman Wayne Svaty, 90, of La Grande, died Oct. 26, 2021, at his home. A graveside service was held Oct. 29 at the Union Victorian Cemetery.
Norman was born Oct. 28, 2930, in Lincoln County, Kansas, to Frank Svaty and Josephine (Doubrava) Svaty. He attended grade school in a one-room country school called Shiloh and graduated from high school in Lucas, Kansas, in 1949. After graduation he joined the U.S.Navy, serving the majority of his four years at sea on the destroyer the USS Hanson. Norman served in the Korean war, spending nearly all of his service in Taiwan and Japan. He was discharged from the Navy in October 1954, after being severely injured when a weapon malfunctioned.
Norman married Verna Marie Persigehl on June 1, 1955, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Sylvan Grove, Kansas, where they spent their first six years of marriage farming and operating a grade-A dairy. In 1961, the family moved to Chino Valley, Arizona, where they lived until 1964 before moving to Idaho. During his 25 years in Idaho, Norman farmed in various areas across the Treasure Valley. His last 32 years were spent in the Union and La Grande areas where he farmed and eventually retired.
Norman was a farmer by trade, but had natural mechanical engineering skills and often designed and built his own farm equipment or creatively retrofitted whatever he could find to meet his needs at the time. He was very interested in politics and concerned for the welfare of the country he helped defend. He was a lifetime member of the VFW, DAV and NRA and an accomplished pilot.
One of Norman’s hobbies was fishing, and he especially enjoyed fishing trips to Mexico with his friends. He also enjoyed traveling in his motorhome. As a Good Sam member, he traveled most of the states west of the Mississippi, with his favorite being Alaska.
Survivors include his children and their spouses, Gayle and Dave Orcutt, Ginger and Eric Pentz, Gina Munoz, Myron Svaty, Max and Alita Svaty, and Mart and Diane Svaty.
He was preceded in death by his wife of more than 66 years, Verna.
