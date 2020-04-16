Formerly of La Grande • 1950-2020
Norvin “Skip” Coles Jr., 70, of Baker City and formerly of La Grande, died April 13. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Known as Skip, he was born March 18, 1950, to Norvin Sr. and Eleanor Coles. He was raised in La Grande and participated in both Cub and Boy Scouts. In 1965 he won the NRA Junior Indoor Rifle Championship. Skip graduated from La Grande High school in 1968.
As a young teenager, Skip worked for Brogoitti farms. He worked there until he went to the big city of Portland for employment. In 1975, Skip married Debby Doud. They divorced in 1998. In 1976, Skip welcomed his daughter, Tiffany, into the world, which was a proud and memorable moment in his life.
Skip settled on a job working for Boise Cascade in Elgin. He and his young family moved to Cove and later to North Powder, where he had quite a commute to work. After 36 years, Skip retired and moved to Baker City.
Skip had a natural green thumb. He loved plants and at one time probably had more than 200 houseplants. His gardening did not end inside, and his yard was the delight of the whole neighborhood. Skip’s favorite color was blue, which was evident since his wardrobe was almost entirely blue. He also liked collecting all kinds of glassware that he displayed in his home. Skip had a fondness for cats and especially enjoyed spending time with his Siamese cat Thomas.
Skip never met a stranger, which was something he learned from his parents. He loved his family and always stayed in touch with all his cousins.
Survivors include his daughter, Tiffany Coles and her companion, Blaine Sanchez, of Baker City; brother, James Coles of Kansas City, Missouri; sister, Karen Coles of La Grande; longtime companion, Carlis; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norwin and Eleanor Coles, and baby brother, Richard Coles.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice in care of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway 97834.
Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.