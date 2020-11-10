1930-2020 • Cove
Ozie Dorothea Smith, 89, of Cove, died Nov. 6 at a local care facility. A private burial was held Nov. 7 at the Cove Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Ozie was born Nov. 17, 1930, in Cove, Arkansas, to Alvin Sr. and Ellen (Chism) Cartwright. She resided in Cove and Hatton, Arkansas; Amarillo, Texas; Oklahoma; and Sweet Home, Scappoose, Summerville and Cove. She received her education in Vandervoort, Cove and Wickes, Arkansas. She married Paul Vaughn Smith on Oct. 21, 1947, and they were married for 73 years. Paul passed away Nov. 5, the day before Ozie.
Ozie was employed as the district manager for the Albany Democrat Herald in Sweet Home during the 1960s. She also worked for Boise Cascade in St. Helens. She worked as an appraiser for the Union County Assessor’s Office until retiring in 1992.
Ozie recorded Country and Western music with her brother Tide Cartwright and her sister Lois (Cartwright) Porter as “The Cartwright Family” in Eugene 1956-1957. Ozie’s recording name was “Dottie Cartwright.”
Ozie was a member of the Summerville Baptist Church and enjoyed equine endurance riding, hunting, camping and trail riding. Her hobbies included homemaking and gardening;
Surviving relatives include her daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Lindsey Davenport of Cove; son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Lynne Smith of Sherwood; brother and sister-in-law, Titus “Tide” Overton and Vicki Cartwright of Springfield; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and 19 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin Sr. and Ellen Cartwright; sisters, Pauline (Cartwright) Martin, Norma Jean (Cartwright) Gukeisen and Lois (Cartwright) Porter; brothers, Lynn Cartwright and Alvin Cartwright Jr.; and half brothers, Lockard Cartwright and Cecil Cartwright.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Summerville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 164, Summerville 97876.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
