1947-2021
La Grande
Pamela Marie Clark, 73, of La Grande, died Aug. 18, 2021. At this time, a public service is not planned. Arrangements are by Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center.
Pamela was born Nov. 8, 1947, in Berkeley, California, to Richard and Kathryn (Horegan) Phillips. While attending high school in Grass Valley, California, she met her future husband, Jim Clark After graduating with the class of 1966 they were married on Oct. 13, 1966, in Carson City, Nevada. They moved to La Grande in 1995.
Pamela was a spiritual and giving person who enjoyed sewing, crocheting, crafts and taking care of all of her many plants. She also enjoyed reading mysteries and the Bible. Mostly she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Jim Clark; son, Jimmy Clark of Union; daughter, Stacy McCall of La Grande; sister, Judy Hull of Wisconsin; and eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two siblings and three great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
