Pamela Cantrall, 74, formerly of La Grande, died Aug. 12, 2021. A graveside service will be held Oct. 2 at Alpha Cemetery in Cascade, Idaho. Cremation was entrusted to Cornerstone Funeral Services, Boring.
Also known as Pam, she was born Feb. 3, 1947, to Robert and Leezetta Martin. Pam lived in La Grande for more than 30 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing games and going out to play bingo whenever she got the chance.
Surviving relatives include her brothers, Dick Martin, Keith Martin and Rodney Martin; children, Cary Cooper of Hermiston, Dawn West of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Tammy Peterson of Sandy; stepchildren, Eric Cantrall and Molly Carter; 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cal Cantrall; brother, Timothy Martin; and sister, Karen Martin.
