1938-2021 • La Grande
Patricia Ann Gemaehlich, 82, of La Grande, died May 15, 2021, at her residence. At her request, there will not be a service.
Patricia, also known as Pat, was born July 28, 1938, in Silverton, to Conrad and Marie (Larsen) Thorkildson. She resided in Mollala, Marquam, Portland and La Grande. Pat graduated from Mollala High School and then attended the Pacific Lutheran University School of Nursing. She married Duane Gemaehlich on Nov. 9, 1959.
Pat worked as a registered nurse for 15 years. She then was the bookkeeper for the home business, La Grande Drywall, for 25 years, and retired from La Grande High School as the school secretary. She enjoyed snowmobiling, trips to the family’s cabin at Wolf Creek, four-wheeling, trips to the Oregon Coast and reading.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Duane; children, Lori Grimes of Missoula, Montana, Lisa Johnson of Vancouver, Washington, and Deb "Scottie" Butcher of La Grande; sisters, Norma Halseth of Brush Prairie, Washington, Ann Anderson of Henderson, Nevada, and Barbara Marquam of Portland; and nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Conrad and Marie; stepfather, Ross Marquam; daughter, Karla Holdun; and grandson, Nick Butcher.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heart ‘n Home Hospice, 2104 Cove Avenue, Suite A, La Grande 97850.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.