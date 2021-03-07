1927-2021 • La Grande
Patricia Caroline Greene, 93, of La Grande, died March 1 at a local care facility. At her request, there will not be a service.
Patricia was born Sept. 5, 1927, in La Grande, to Benjamin and Marion (Barnes) Hill. She married Clayton Loyd Briggs and later divorced. She then married Ken Greene.
Patricia was a devoted mother. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, sewing and reading. Her greatest joy was being a volunteer grandparent at the Union Elementary School.
Surviving relatives include her children and their spouses, Anne and Gene Trobaugh of Enumclaw, Washington, Jeanne and Joe Gonzales of Union, Clay and Hoi Briggs of Ave Maria, Florida, Ken Briggs of Union, Tony and Lisa Briggs of Union, and Kit and Ron Blevins of Newport; daughter-in-law, Sandra Briggs; 15 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her son, Bob Briggs, and parents Benjamin and Marion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Shriner’s Children Hospital, 3101 SW Sam Jackson Park Road, Portland, OR 97239-3095
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.