Patricia Ellen Anderson, 78, of La Grande, died Dec. 3, 2021, at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Richland, Washington. A funeral will be held Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, La Grande. A graveside service will begin at 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at the W.J. Ward Memorial Cemetery, Brookings.
Patricia was born Oct. 13, 1943, in Willits, California, to Marian (Hamilton) Lamm. She resided in Willits, California; Canyonville; Eureka and McMinnville, California; and Brookings and La Grande. She attended Canyonville Elementary School and graduated from Brookings Harbor High in 1961. She married Richard Van Gordon in 1961 and the marriage ended in divorce in 1964. She married Charles Anderson in 1966, and they were married until his passing in 2018.
Patricia was a telephone operator for Bell Telephone and several other phone companies for 20 years. She loved her dachshunds and the beach. She enjoyed reading, square dancing, embroidery, cooking and singing. She never met a book she didn’t like. She loved meeting new people and talking.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Kathleen and Tony Boyd of Cove and Ramona and Chris Tuck of Island City, stepsons and spouses, Eugene and Peggy Anderson of Brookings and Duane and Sherry Anderson of Brookings; sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Terry Buness of Wrangell, Alaska; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, Charles H. Anderson, and mother, Marian Lamm.
