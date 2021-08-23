1937-2021
La Grande
Patricia “Pat” Spivey, 84, of La Grande and formerly of Baker City, died Aug. 17, 2021, at Wildflower Lodge. At her request, there will not be a formal funeral service. A private family gathering will be held at an appropriate time following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also known as Pat, she was born March 26, 1937, in Detroit, Michigan, to Charles Dorington Miller and Maude Marie (Cary) Miller. She was a long-time resident of Baker City, after moving from the Ontario-Payette area during the late 1950s.
Pat married Clyde Spivey, of Baker City, in 1960. They raised their family in Baker and remained together until Clyde’s passing in 2011.
When her children were grown, Pat worked at a variety of jobs. Her favorite was being the librarian at South Baker Elementary School, where she worked for many years until she retired. The one job that she bragged about the most, though, was when she worked at the Hotel Baker and served room service to John F. and Jackie Kennedy while they were on a political campaign.
After retirement Pat volunteered for the Red Cross blood drives, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital and at the senior center serving meals.
Pat loved going, even though she was famous for losing her car keys and being late. During the summertime, when it was hot and the kids were young, you could often find the family at the Marble Creek Picnic area, enjoying the cool mountain air and the cold clear water. Pat also loved vacations and built some of the best memories for her children while camping their way around Oregon. In later years Pat and Clyde enjoyed camping in their travel trailer at Phillips Lake Campground.
Pat loved Christmas and was known to keep her Christmas tree on display until late spring, at least once into July. She kept her age a great secret. It wasn’t until dementia set in that she admitted she wasn’t 26 (as she had been for at least 50+ years).
Surviving relatives include her brother and sister-in-law, David and Lynn Oliver of Edmonds, Washington; children and their spouses, Terry Mitchell of Chesapeake Bay, Virginia, Robert “Bob” and Shirley Mitchell of Cheney, Washington, Thomas Supan of Baker City, Jeanne “Tammy” Supan-Curry and husband, Butch Curry, of Portland, and Deb Spivey-Koopman and husband, Rod Koopman, of La Grande; and 15 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Dr. Charles D. Miller, DDS, of The Dalles.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Best Friends of Baker, your local food bank or a charity of your choice in care of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City 97814.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.grayswestco.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.