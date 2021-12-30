Patricia “Patty” Mary Prell, 84, of Bullhead City, Arizona, and formerly of Union, died Nov. 27, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in honor of both Patricia and her husband, Gerald Prell.
Also known as Patty, she was born Nov. 2, 1937, in Medford, Wisconsin, to Herbert Westrich and Mary Westrich. She moved to Oregon in 1978 for her work in the U.S. Forest Service, living in Union and working out of La Grande. Her husband, Gerald “Jerry” Prell, was a supervisor at the La Grande Bi-Mart. Patty retired from the Forest Service in 1999, and in 2005 she and Jerry moved to Bullhead City, Arizona.
Patty’s interests were varied. She loved spending time with her large family and enjoyed keeping up with current events, singing and attending shows.
Patty was a loving and intelligent woman, a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed and affectionately remembered.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-laws, Mark and Debbra Prell of Oregon and Kent and Debra Prell of Virginia; daughters and sons-in-law, Debra and Dan Warnock of Oregon, DeAnne and Dale Young of Virginia, and Jeryl Prell of Oregon; brother; Kenneth Westrich of Minnesota; 11 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren, with another on the way in April 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald, in 2017, and a daughter, Barbara.
Arrangements are by Dimond & Sons Silver Bell Chapel, Bullhead City, Arizona.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.