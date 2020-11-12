1931-2020 • Cove
Patricia “Patsy” Lee Botham, 89, of Cove, died Nov. 10 at a care facility in Baker City. A graveside service will be held Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. at the Union Victorian Cemetery. Casual dress is preferred by the family. Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidelines. The service will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend (go to www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com and click on the “Funeral Videos” button near the bottom of the home page just before 2 p.m.).
Known as Patsy, she was born April 5, 1931, in Hot Lake, to Henry Mark and Myrle (Olsen) Crosland. She was raised in Union and graduated from Union High School. Her marriage to William Fite ended in divorce. She later married Gene Botham, and they were together 48 years.
Patsy was employed with the Cove School District as a secretary. She was also the secretary for the Cove Methodist Church for 28 years. Patsy had a love for cattle and the ranching atmosphere. She enjoyed working with cattle, knitting, spending time with her grandchildren, bowling, country music and watching football, basketball and baseball.
Surviving relatives include her daughter, Katherine Braunstein of Cove; sister, Donna Jean Murray of Waitsburg, Washington; two grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and two nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mark and Myrle Crosland, and husband, Gene Botham.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
