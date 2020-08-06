1951-2020 • La Grande
Patrick Erwin Gekeler, 68, of La Grande, died Aug. 4 at his residence. A service will be held at a later time.
Patrick was born Aug. 18, 1951, in Elgin, to Wendell and Doris (Blanchard) Gekeler. He resided in Elgin, Cove and La Grande.
Patrick was a bookkeeper for several local logging companies. He enjoyed trapshooting and was a member of the La Grande Gun Club.
Surviving relatives include his brothers and sisters-in-law, Bruce and Jeanine Gekeler of Summerville and Gary and Rebecca Gekeler of La Grande; aunts, Audrey Hienlein and Glenda McDaniel; and four nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wendell and Doris.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
