1951-2020 • La Grande
Patrick Gekeler, 68, of La Grande, died Aug. 4 at his home. A memorial gathering will be held Oct. 22 from 6-8 p.m. at the La Grande Gun Club. Those who attend are reminded to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Patrick, also known as Pat, was born Aug. 18, 1951, in La Grande, to Wendall and Doris Gekeler. Pat was well known in the community for his consistent attendance and support of the La Grande Gun Club and EOU Trapshoot Club. He taught several family members to shoot their first gun and passed along his love and joy of the sport to those who surrounded him, whether they were friend or family.
Pat was an incredible brother, uncle and great-uncle. He never missed a sports game or a birthday party. His great-nieces loved to crawl into his lap and play with his beard and fondly called him Papa Pat. He was an animal lover and a friend to many — his kind heart, soft-spoken demeanor and easy calming presence soothed his family and friends and will be sorely missed.
Surviving relatives include his brothers, Gary Gekeler and Bruce Gekeler; nephews, Kiel Gekeler, Neal Gekeler, Sam Gekeler and Lane Gekeler; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Genevieve Gekeler, Josephine Gekeler, Megan Gekeler and Ezra Gekeler.
