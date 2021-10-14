Patsy “Pat” A. Lang, 72, of La Grande, died Oct. 7, 2021, at a local care facility. A celebration of her life will be held Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. at the Union Baptist Church.
Also known as Pat, she was born July 16, 1949, in Knoxville, Tennessee, to Jesse Maples and Mildred (Hilton) Maples. She graduated from Holston High School in Knoxville. She resided in Tennessee, Portland, Union and La Grande. She was married to Robert Lang for 51 years.
Pat worked as a registered nurse and EMT and raised six children. She lived in Union for 30 years, where she was a member of the city council and belonged to the Union Fireworks Association. She enjoyed giving back to the community of Union.
Pat enjoyed crafts, puzzles, baking, traveling, spending time with her family, having sleepovers with her grandkids, attending church and Awana, camping and fishing. She loved watching football, especially the Green Bay Packers, and NASCAR races.
Pat was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her husband, Robert “Bob” Lang of Union; children and their spouses, Katheryn and Beau Joseph of Union, Timothy and Tina Lang of La Grande, Roxanne Lang of Portland, Richard J. Lang of Portland, and Robert “Rob” Jr. and Debra Lang of Forest Grove; brothers and spouses, Jeff and Margie Maples of Florida and Jesse “Jay” and Sandy Maples of Tennessee; sister and spouse, Mary and Sunny Rutter of Tennessee; 10 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Mildred Maples; son, Richard “Wayne” Lang; sister, Nancy Laurence; and grandson, Baby Joseph.
