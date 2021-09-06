Patti Jean Comstock, 68, of La Grande, died Aug. 16, 2021. Arrangements are by Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center, La Grande.
Patti was born July 24, 1953, in La Grande, where she was raised and educated. In her youth she was on the diving team, a sport at which she excelled. In junior high she volunteered as a candy striper at the hospital. After graduating from La Grande High School in 1971, she attended Treasure Valley Community College.
Patti worked as a waitress for more than 40 years and enjoyed it very much. Her last and favorite waitressing job was at The Plaza in Ontario, after which she retired and returned to the La Grande she loved. She later worked as a caregiver for Adult and Family Services for a few years until retiring again.
Patti was a private but spiritual person and enjoyed reading scriptures. Everyone who knew her was aware she loved watching Judge Judy on TV and was an avid Broncos fan, both Denver and Boise State. She also enjoyed racing stock cars and bowling. Mostly she loved spending time with her family, children and grandchildren, and special friends Lonnie Wade and Roberta Cochran.
Surviving relatives include her son, Mike Cathey of Jerome, Idaho; daughters, Tracy Churchill of Alaska and Tammy Skinner of Vancouver, Washington; brothers, Gordon Leonard of Valencia, California, Bobby Leonard of Boise and David Leonard of Battleground, Washington; sister, Mary Ann Creson of Cove; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, John Leonard and Priscilla Croner.
Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Elkanah in care of the La Grande First Baptist Church, 1110 Spring Ave., La Grande 97850.
