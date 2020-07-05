1935-2020 • La Grande
Paul Duane Wagoner, 85, of La Grande, died June 25 at his residence. A celebration of his life will be held at Indian Rock at a later date.
Paul was born Feb. 10, 1935, in La Grande, to James and Leva (Street) Wagoner. He attended Imbler High School. On Sept. 27, 1952, he married Barbara Loy Newcomb of Summerville. Paul lived in Summerville from 1965 to 2016, when he moved to La Grande.
Paul was a conductor with the Union Pacific Railroad for 41 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time at the family’s Sumpter property and gambling at Wildhorse Casino. He was a wonderful provider, husband and father whose greatest joy was spending time with the love of his life, his children and grandchildren.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Barbara; children and their spouses, Orrin Duane and Lucy Wagoner of Elgin, Larry Lee and Lorna Wagoner of Cove, Michael Ray and Marcie Wagoner of Union, and Darlene and Jim Arritola of La Grande; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill and Roma Wagoner of Hawaii, Lennie and Connie Wagoner of La Grande, Myron and Judy Wagoner of Alaska, and John Wagoner of California; sisters and brothers-in-law, Trula and Wayne Wallace of Summerville, Becky and John Weygandt of Oregon, Raylene and Ted Wagner of Washington, and Jane and Gary Stroud of Utah; and 15 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Leva Wagoner; stepmother, Essie Wagoner; brother, Leo Wagoner; son, Terry L. Wagoner; and grandchild, Isabella Smith.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
