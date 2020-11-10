1929-2020 • Cove
Paul Vaughn Smith, 91, of Cove, died Nov. 5 at a local care facility. A private burial was held Nov. 6 at the Cove Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Paul was born Sept. 9, 1929, in Vandervoort, Arkansas, to Lester “Grady” and Frances (Nations) Smith. He resided in Oklahoma; Denver, Colorado; Cove, Arkansas; and Sweet Home, Scappoose, Summerville and Cove. He received his education from a tutor while living on a cattle ranch in southeastern Oklahoma. He married Ozie D. Cartwright on Oct. 21, 1947, and they were married for 73 years. Ozie passed away Nov. 6, the day after Paul.
Paul worked with his parents as a cattle rancher in Oklahoma until 1947. During 1948-1952 he was a fire watchman at Hee Mt. Tower in southeastern Oklahoma. After moving to Sweet Home, he was employed as a mill worker and he drove logging trucks before becoming district manager for the Albany Democrat Herald Newspaper. While living in Scappoose he was a heavy equipment operator for St. John’s log yard. He retired in 1996 from ODFW in La Grande after working for 12 years as a fish truck driver.
Paul was a member of the Summerville Baptist Church. He enjoyed building model airplanes, equine endurance riding, hunting, camping and trail riding.
Surviving relatives include his daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Lindsey Davenport of Cove; son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Lynne Smith of Sherwood; sister-in-law, Maxine Smith of Lebanon; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and 19 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester “Grady” and Frances Smith, and brother, Lehrling Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Summerville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 164, Summerville 97876.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
