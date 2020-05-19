Formerly of La Grande • 1961-2020
Paula Dianne Martin, 58, of Long Creek and formerly of La Grande, died May 18 at Blue Mountain Hospital in John Day. At her request, a small family memorial service is planned for a later date.
Paula was born June 23, 1961, in Downey, California, to John and Carol (Reed) Barquin. She married Ray Martin in 1986, and they had three sons: Dr. Levi Martin, Dr. Mathew Martin and Michael Martin. They were the loves of her life.
The family moved from La Grande to Long Creek in 1994. Paula had a rural mail route between Long Creek and Kimberly and also drove the route between Fox and Ritter. These were some of her happiest years. She also loved to watch the kids play ball.
Paula was a good friend to everyone who knew her.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Mountain Hospice in care of Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day 97845.
To light a candle for Paula or to offer condolences to her family, visit www.driskillmemorialchapel.com.
