1945-2021 • La Grande
Pauline “Ann” Steele, 75, of La Grande, died May 3, 2021, at Grande Ronde Retirement Residence.
Known as Ann, she was born June 17, 1945, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to Thomas Pickett and Pauline Glee (Crump) Gillikin. She married Thomas Glenn Steele in Virginia Beach on May 16, 1961. Ann and Thomas had four children and had a loving and adventurous marriage. Thomas passed away in October 2019.
Ann loved being with friends and family and especially loved being a grandmother. She enjoyed singing karaoke, telling stories and being outdoors. She surely had the “gift of gab.”
Ann worked as an insurance agent in La Grande for many years and enjoyed working with the public. Her friendly, outgoing attitude made her many friends and she will be missed greatly.
Surviving relatives include her children, William Steele, David Steele, Connie Carter and Patti Steele, and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Society in care of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PO Box 543, Halfway 97834.
Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
