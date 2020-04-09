La Grande • 1942-2020
Penelope “Penny” Sue Paul, 77, of La Grande, died April 5 at her residence. A service will be held at a later time.
Known as Penny, she was born Dec. 14, 1942, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Arnold and Dorothy (Vogelsang) Wagner. Penny attended Midland Lutheran University. She married Gene Paul.
Penny was employed as a secretary for a local church for 20 years. She enjoyed reading, watching squirrels in the yard and watching TV. Penny was a member of the American Red Cross and received many awards for her service. She was also the largest fan of the OSU football team.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Gene.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Dorothy.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
