Philip Flanders obit photo

1950-2021

La Grande

Philip Steven Flanders, 71, of La Grande, died July 28, 2021, at Grande Ronde Hospital. At his request, there will not be a service.

Philip was born June 1, 1950, in Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, to Philip Flanders and Hilda (Dunn) Flanders.

Philip was truly an outdoorsman with much love for nature and people. His greatest love was his wife, Diana, and his three boys.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Hilda.

Surviving relatives include his wife, Diana Flanders; sons, Shawn, Kyle and Justin; sister, Kathy; brother, Mark; 15 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and four nieces and nephews.

