1950-2021
La Grande
Philip Steven Flanders, 71, of La Grande, died July 28, 2021, at Grande Ronde Hospital. At his request, there will not be a service.
Philip was born June 1, 1950, in Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, to Philip Flanders and Hilda (Dunn) Flanders.
Philip was truly an outdoorsman with much love for nature and people. His greatest love was his wife, Diana, and his three boys.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Hilda.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Diana Flanders; sons, Shawn, Kyle and Justin; sister, Kathy; brother, Mark; 15 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and four nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.