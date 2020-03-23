La Grande
Phillip O. Cochran, 85, of La Grande, died March 21 at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Halfway.
Phillip was born in La Grande to Otto and Phyllis Cochran. He attended 12 years of school in La Grande. After graduation Phillip worked at Boise Cascade in La Grande for 45 years. After retirement from the mill he worked at Northwood Travel Trailers another seven years. Phillip also worked at home raising crops and cattle along with his family on his 120-acre ranch.
Phillip married Kathryn when he was 20 years old. Phillip and Kathryn raised two daughters and two sons, who all reside in LaGrande. He cherished his eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Phillip was a Jehovah Witness. He had a hope for the future that will soon come true as the Bible scriptures say: “The hour is coming when all those in the memorial tombs will hear his voice and come out” (John 5:28-29) The family is looking toward the future when Phillip is working the land as he enjoyed during his life.
