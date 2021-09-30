Phyllis Darlene Walch, 84, of La Grande, died Sept. 25, 2021, at a local care facility. A graveside service will be held Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. at Grandview Cemetery, La Grande.
Phyllis was born July 30, 1937, in Perry, to Willard and Leah (Blaisdell) Collins. She resided in Oregon, Utah, Hawaii, Illinois, New York, California, Thailand and New Zealand. She attended elementary through high school in Wallowa and graduated with a bachelor’s degree from what is now Eastern Oregon University. She married David Bean Walch on June 23, 1959, at the Salt Lake City Temple.
Phyllis was a second grade teacher at Central Elementary School in La Grande and a secretary at the Institute of Religion at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, California. She was an artist and enjoyed playing the piano, dancing and singing. In high school she was a cheerleader and played volleyball. She was a member of the Rotary, Polynesian Cultural Center, Chi Omega and the LDS Women’s Relief Society.
Phyllis was dearly loved by her children and grandchildren. She made everyone feel as though they were her favorite. She had the opportunity to serve five full-time missions with her husband for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The first and fifth mission were to Hawaii — the first was a church education mission over the entire South Pacific, and the fifth mission was for preservation of historical records. Their mission to Thailand was as humanitarian directors; New Zealand, as directors for missionary logistics; and church headquarters in Salt Lake City, as family history extraction specialist for Italian records.
Surviving relatives include her husband, David; children and their spouses, Shane and Michelle Walch of La Grande, Shawna and Craig Christensen of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Sherece and Fred Lyons of Mesa, Arizona, Curt and Daina Walch of San Jacinto, California, and Shaleen and Jay Watkins of Saratoga Springs, Utah; 16 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Leah Collins, and brother, Norman Collins.
