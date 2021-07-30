1936-2021
Formerly of La Grande
Phyllis Ellen Hart, 84, formerly of La Grande, died June 28, 2021, in Snoqualmie, Washington. A memorial service will be held Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. at the Dufur Christian Church, 315 Harrison St.
Phyllis was born Oct. 28, 1936, in Dufur, to Edra Ray Tidwell and Ada Myrtle Tidwell. As a young girl on the 12-Mile Ranch, she tended to the livestock, planned and prepared meals for family and ranch hands, and cared for her siblings. She was active in the Dufur First Christian Church as well as in 4-H, securing many ribbons for her livestock and cooking.
Phyllis attended what was then known as Northwest Christian College, in Eugene. Following graduation she married Jack Lee Hart in Dufur, on June 21, 1959. She then joined Jack in Enid, Oklahoma, as he completed his seminary and served at the Lookout Christian Church. Jack preceded her in death in February 2009.
Following their time in Enid, Phyllis was active in the churches where Jack served as pastor: the First Christian Church of Helena, Montana, 1962-1973; First Christian Church of La Grande, 1973-1988; and First Christian Church of Kennewick, Washington, 1988-1999. She lent her skills and time to the adult and children’s choirs, conducted fundraisers, organized and cooked for church dinners and bazaars, and baked countless numbers of cinnamon rolls and doughnuts and/or prepared and delivered meals.
While in La Grande, Phyllis founded the church’s Valentine’s Day Cookie-Grams. Ongoing to this day, the fundraiser delivers home-baked cookies with heartfelt wishes.
During her time in Kennewick, Phyllis was a Mary Kay consultant and also worked in the school district as the “lunch lady” (head cashier). She took pride in her work and enjoyed her daily interactions with the faculty, staff and students — making sure to know each by name.
While working with youth was a particular passion for Phyllis, she supported and cared for all with whom she came in contact. Her faith, kindness and generosity radiated from her and touched the lives of many.
Surviving relatives include her daughters, Lorri Aldridge of Bend and Sherri Hart-King and husband, Scott, of North Bend, Washington; five grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ted and Dolores Tidwell of The Dalles, Dennis and Deanna Tidwell of Hershey, Pennsylvania, and Bill and Louise Tidwell of Kalispell, Montana; and sister and brother-in-law, Christine and Jim Angel of Winchester, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made for scholarships or for work with youth via the La Grande First Christian Church (P.O. Box 953, La Grande 97850) or to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (go to www.giftfunds.stjude.org and enter “Phyllis Hart” under “Find a Fund”).
