Phyllis Irene Taylor, 80, of La Grande, died Dec. 14, 2021, at Wildflower Lodge. At her request, there will not be a service.
Phyllis was born Oct. 11, 1941, in Woodland, Washington, to Ernest Goble and Helen Irene (Keith) Goble. She grew up in the logging communities of Western Washington and Oregon and attended junior high and high school in Estacada. For many years she supported her family working in the restaurant industry in Estacada and on the Oregon Coast.
In 1967, Phyllis met Ray Taylor, cultivating a friendship that eventually came full circle in 1974 when they married. She spent the following years raising a family while working with her husband for a time in his construction company and various jobs in Wallowa County, including at Pete’s Pond, Joseph Community Bank and Red’s Horse Ranch.
The only thing more important to Phyllis than raising her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was her relationship with her savior Jesus Christ. Even while on hospice, she touched many lives with the love and compassion she had found for herself through Jesus. She served Jesus faithfully until taking her final breath, joining her husband on their 47th wedding anniversary.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Kathleen and Randy Underhill, Tony and Shawn Taylor and Melissa and Guillermo Rios; sister, Priscilla Reeves; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Goble and Helen Irene Dixon; husband, Ray Taylor; and one granddaughter and one great-granddaughter.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.