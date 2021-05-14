1946-2021 • Elgin
Phyllis “Ilene” Sloan, 74, of Elgin, died May 12, 2021, after her third battle with cancer.
Known as Ilene, she was born June 24, 1946, in Imperial, Nebraska. She moved with her parents, Wilma and Kenneth Banaka, and siblings, Larry and Pat, to Hoquiam, Washington, in 1949. She grew up rurally, a quiet, well-behaved youngster who had a very close relationship with her older sister, Pat. She met her lifelong bestie Marilyn (nee Anderson) in eighth-grade homeroom. They graduated from Hoquiam High.
Ilene’s family moved to La Grande in 1964. She was working at Boise Cascade when she met her future husband, Donald Sloan. They married Jan. 23, 1969, and a year to the day later their daughter, Cassandra, was born. The family moved to Elgin in 1973. Her husband, Don, died in 1996.
Ilene was a dedicated stay-at-home mom, Girl Scout leader and chauffeur. She was always supportive, making sure her daughter had everything, scrimping and saving the family’s limited income. In the early 1980s Ilene rejoined the workforce, starting at Derv’s Drug then working in grass fields to put her daughter through college. In the 1990s she got her dream job at Terry Trailers, where she worked for 20 years.
After retiring, Ilene volunteered as a host on the Eagle Cap Excursion Train. As a shy person, this took her out of her comfort zone, but she loved it and thrived. Her work ethic never faltered, whether on the job or caring for family members.
Ilene loved to putter around, working on her house. She always had numerous projects in the works. She had the right tools for the job and could figure out how to do anything, from building to rewiring and plumbing.
Ilene adored her grandchildren, supporting them in everything they did. She visited them regularly in Portland — for fun or to babysit, she could always be counted on to make the drive. She never arrived without a carload of yard sale treasures and grocery items purchased on sale. When the pandemic hit and toilet paper was the hot commodity, her family didn’t worry as they had at least 15 packets squirreled away in the basement.
Ilene would do anything for her friends and family, always putting other people’s needs ahead of her own. She was a stubborn, hardworking, perpetually giving woman who dedicated her life to caring for others. She instilled a strong work ethic and sense of community in her child and grandchildren. She was an important component in the lives of many. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.
Surviving relatives include her daughter, Cassandra; son-in-law, Martin; two grandchildren; sister, Pat Baker; brother-in-law, Jack; and numerous nieces and nephews.
