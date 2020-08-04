1936-2020 • Island City
Phyllis Marie Williams, 83, of Island City, died Aug. 2 at her residence. No service is planned at this time.
Phyllis was born Nov. 17, 1936, in Condon, to Walton and Charlotte (Bottemiller) Young. She resided in Pueblo, Colorado; Germany, Pennsylvania; Illinois, Iowa and Montana; and Island City. She graduated from Hermiston High School in 1955 and then attended Monmouth University/North Western Oregon University for two years. She married Elvin Williams.
Phyllis was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, camping, fishing and tennis. She was a member of the Good Sam Club.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Elvin; children and their spouses, Elvin Jr. “Bud” and Lynn Williams of Spring, Texas, Cathleen and Neal Dietz of Sunrise, Florida, and David Williams of La Grande; brother and sister-in-law, Russell and Barbara Young of Roseville, California; 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walton and Charlotte; brother, Art Young; and grandson, Cody Williams.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.