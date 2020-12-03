1938-2020 • La Grande
Ray Edward Taylor, 82, of La Grande, died Nov. 28 at a local care facility. At his request, there will not be a service.
Ray was born Feb. 17, 1938, and put on his white robe (his words) on Nov. 28, 2020.
Ray’s life journey started in Julesburg, Colorado. He attended country schools in the area until he graduated in 1955 from Deuel County High School in Chappell, Nebraska.
After graduating high school, Ray joined the U.S. Air Force. He was a jet mechanic, an aide to a general and traveled to Europe and Africa extensively. One of the highlights of his military career was delivering a baby in the back of a taxi in France. In his calm and steady manner he said, “It was just like calving on the ranch.”
After leaving the military, Ray cowboyed in Wyoming, worked ski patrol on Mount Hood, and was a timber cruiser for the U.S. Forest Service in Estacada. Estacada is where Ray met his future wife, Phyllis, and her three children, Kathy, Tony and Missy. They married in 1974, and he adopted her children making them his own.
In 1980, they moved to Joseph, where Ray worked as a general contractor and eventually went back to his first love as a cowboy on a cattle ranch. In 1997, a new life chapter started in Idaho, where Ray continued to cowboy. He ended his working career as a maintenance tech at Americold Logistics, when he retired in 2016 at the age of 78.
In June 2020, Ray and Phyllis returned to live in Eastern Oregon. On Dec. 14 they would have been married for 46 years. Ray loved his family and friends but the greatest love he had was for his Lord Jesus Christ.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Phyllis; children and their partners, Kathleen and Randy Underhill, Tony and Shawn Taylor, and Melissa and Willy Rios; brother, Clyde; sisters, Rose and Linda; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren with another on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Ada Taylor; brother, Roy; sisters, Evelyn, Mildred and Mary; granddaughter, Jennifer; and great-granddaughter, Miranda.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
