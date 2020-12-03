1933-2020 • Summerville
Raymond “Ray” Dee Omohundro, 87, of Summerville, died Nov. 28 at his residence. A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Known as Ray, he was born Sept. 15, 1933, in Pine City, to Lee Roy and Rosalie (Baker) Omohundro. He resided most of his life in the Grande Ronde Valley and graduated from Imbler High School. For 67 years he was married to Juanita Rose Kerby-Craig.
Ray helped build McNary Dam; worked for Boise Cascade and Del Monte; was the co-owner of the Chuck Wagon Restaurant/Mom’s Country Kitchen; and was a short- and long-haul trucker. A gifted musician, he played guitar, steel guitar and bass and sang. He was an avid horseman and owner of champion Peruvian trail horses.
Ray enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle (Drive wild, Grandpa!) and hunting for mushrooms. He was a member of the Brothertown Indian Nation, a Teamster and a member of several bands. His grandchildren dubbed him the grumpiest grump who ever grumped.
Surviving relatives include his daughter and son-in-law, Gail and Bruce Miller; son-in-law, Arden Boydstun; five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita; parents, Lee Roy and Rosalie; brothers, Edward Omohundro and Lewis Omohundro; sister, Iris Pratt; children, Lynn Omohundro and Linda Boydstun; and grandson, Shane Griffin.
