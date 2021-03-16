1938-2021 • Cove
Raymond K. Duggins, 82, of Cove, died March 15 at his residence. A graveside service will be held at the Cove Cemetery March 18 at 2 p.m. Casual dress is preferred by the family. Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidelines.
Raymond was born Dec. 3, 1938, in Corn, Oklahoma, to Loy and Goldie (Cunningham) Duggins. He resided in Southern California and Cove. He was married to Shirley Ann Clark for 62 years.
Raymond was a mechanic, but he loved woodworking and building furniture the most.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Shirley; children and their spouses, Cheri and Scott Doren of Cove, Raymond K. Jr. and Candy Duggins of Nevada, and Clifford Duggins of Oklahoma; and three grandchildren.
