Flag — veteran obits

1954-2021

Summerville

Raymond “Ray” Robert Eitelgorge, 66, of Summerville, died July 1, 2021, at his residence. A graveside service will be held July 28 at 1:30 p.m. at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland.

Known as Ray, he was born Dec. 27, 1954, in Newport, to Robert Eitelgorge and Adelle (Keely) Eitelgorge. He resided in Portland, Prineville and Pilot Rock; in Federal Way and Seattle, Washington; and in Oregon City and Summerville. He graduated from David Douglas High School.

Ray married Peggy Ackerman. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1974 to 1979.

Ray owned a janitorial business. He enjoyed camping, fishing, boating and woodworking and was an avid Seattle Seahawk fan.

Surviving relatives include his wife, Peggy; children and their spouses, Shannon and Jim Bager of Vancouver, Washington, Paul Council of Spokane, Washington, Kascy and Jason DuBoise of Summerville, and Raelee Eitelgorge of Pendleton; sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathy and Glen Shore of Arizona and Terry and John Barrett of Oregon; 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Adelle; sister, Donna Weist; and niece, Chele Butler.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Eitelgorge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

