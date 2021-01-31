1956-2020 • Elgin
Rebecca “Becky” Lynn Roberson, 64, of Elgin, Dec. 11, 2020, at her residence. A celebration of her life will be held April 24 at 2 p.m. at the Elgin Community Center.
Known as Becky, he was born Feb. 13, 1956, in La Grande, to Ray and Carol (Strong) Wilhelm. She attended Greenwood Elementary School, La Grande High School and graduated from Elgin High School in 1974.
Becky was a loving mother and devoted wife. She enjoyed mushroom hunting, gardening, beading, camping, going to flea markets and yard sales, making dream catchers, hunting and the outdoors.
Surviving relatives include her children, Leticia “T.C.” Cardenas of Pendleton, Shone Teel of Hermiston, Tasha Roberson of Tooele, Utah, and Luci Lynn Scott of Wallowa; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her life partner, Richard “Dick” Scott, and parents, Ray and Carol.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Luci Scott at Elgin Community Bank to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.