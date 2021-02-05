1940-2021 • Island City
Reginald Bernard Madsen, 80, of Island City, died Jan. 29 at his residence. A service will be held later this spring in Washougal, Washington.
Known as “Reg,” he was born Sept. 15, 1940, in Keshena, Wisconsin, to Gordon and Irene (Lyons) Dickie on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Reg served in the U.S. Navy from 1958 to 1964.
After his service, Reg attended Clark College in Vancouver, Washington, and earned an associate degree in applied science. He later attended the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia. He was married to Pauline Madsen for 59 years.
Reg began his career in law enforcement as a police officer in the Vancouver Washington Police Department (1966-1968). He then went on to serve in the Oregon State Police Department and became the superintendent of the Oregon State Police Department in Salem the last three years of his 25 years of service (1968-1993). After his retirement from the Oregon State Police, he became the United States Marshal for the District of Oregon (1994-2001).
Reg enjoyed boating, fishing and hunting with his family and friends. His sons, Reg and Rick, followed him in careers with the Oregon State Police and he was extremely proud of them.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Pauline; son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Charvae Madsen of Stayton; sister, Karen Garnver of Bowler, Wisconsin; and six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
