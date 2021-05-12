1926-2021 • Elgin
Reta May Hallgarth, 94, of Elgin, died May 1, 2021, at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center. A graveside service will be held May 14 at 2 p.m. at the Elgin Cemetery. Casual dress is preferred by the family. Attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidelines.
Reta was born Aug. 11, 1926, in Imbler, to Rufus and Hazel Keefer. Her mother died when she was three weeks old. Her grandmother, Alice Reed, took Rita and her siblings, Clark and Arlis, to live with her. Sisters Irene and Hazel Jean went to live with other family members. They lived in La Grande for a short time but Reta grew up and attended school in Elgin.
In 1944 Reta married Paul Hallgarth. They had three children: Sandra, Johnny and Larry. Reta was a stay-at-home mom, taking very good care of her family. When her children were in their teens, she went to work at Thorns Box Factory in Elgin. From there, Reta went on to become a nurse’s aide at Valley View Nursing Home in La Grande where she worked until retirement. She was an energetic, hardworking person and was always very appreciative of everything after growing up in her grandmother’s home with only the bare necessities.
Reta loved her home and family. She was very particular about her house and protective of family. She loved working in her yard, planting and tending to her flowers. She painted the trim on her house when she was 92, insisting that she do it. When she was idle, she made beautiful crocheted pieces for her friends and family.
Reta was a very straightforward person and spoke her mind. She was loved and will be missed by her family and friends.
Surviving relatives include her daughter, Sandra Clark; sons, John Hallgarth and Larry Hallgarth and his wife, Jan; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; parents, Rufus and Hazel Keefer; brother, Clark Keefer; sisters, Irene Wines, Hazel Byrd, Arlis Bain and Lorraine Sorrenson; grandson, Bobby Sanders; and daughter-in-law, Jody Hallgarth.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elgin Museum and Historical Society, 180 N. Eighth Ave., Elgin 97827.
