1928-2020 • La Grande
Richard Ansell, 92, of La Grande, died Dec. 9. Arrangements are by Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Halfway.
Richard was born Sept. 27, 1928, in La Grande, to Louis and Lucille Ansell. He was raised in La Grande and graduated from La Grande High school in 1947.
Richard married his high school sweetheart, Thelma Marquis, July 23, 1948. They had been married for nearly 71 years when she passed away May 11, 2019.
Richard had many exciting jobs during his life including logging with horses, being a mechanic for International Harvester and fighting fire with the U.S. Forest Service. He worked building bridges for Underwood and Richards in Central Oregon and then began his own construction company in Bend in 1972. He built homes in Sunriver, including condos and lodges. Proud accomplishments included supervising in the remodeling of the Sunriver Lodge and co-supervising construction of the Pines in Sunriver. He also remodeled the Embarcadero in Newport in the 1990s. Richard’s main expertise was in concrete.
Richard enjoyed talking to people about the Bible, photography, elk hunting, camping and fly tying. He also loved gardening and working in the yard with his wife and spending time in the mountains with his family.
During his childhood and teen years, Richard adored spending time with his little Spitz named Gabby that went everywhere with him. They walked most of the wilderness area around La Grande. He is also survived by his dog, Ginger, a little thing he loved to spoil.
One of Richard’s favorite catchphrases was “You're going to miss me when I'm gone." And, when you’d ask him how he was, he'd say “Terrible!” — and you knew he was okay.
Richard devoted his life to serving his God, Jehovah, and was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on July 5, 1953, with his wife, Thelma. He will be remembered for his love of his God, Jehovah, and being able to share the hope for a wonderful future with others.
Surviving relatives include his daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Jim Albrecht and Diana and Robert Lantz, all of La Grande; seven grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Louise Ansell; grandson, Koby Michael Albrecht; parents; and siblings.
Memorial donations may be made to go toward funeral expenses in care of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 543, Halfway 97834.
Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.