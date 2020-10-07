1925-2020 • Elgin
Richard “Dick” L. Parsons, 94, of Elgin, died Oct. 2 at his residence. A viewing will be held Oct. 8 from 3-5 p.m. at Loveland Funeral Chapel, La Grande. A graveside service will begin at 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Elgin Cemetery. Casual dress is preferred by the family. Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidelines.
Known as Dick, he was born Oct. 8, 1925, in Elgin, to Leonard and Elsie (Aldred) Parsons. He was raised in Elgin and attended Elgin Stella Mayfield Elementary and graduated from Elgin High School, where he was on the basketball and baseball teams. Dick’s marriages to Gerry Follett and then to Betty Rysdam ended in divorce. He later married Laura Peck Johnston.
Dick was a rancher, farmer and logger. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gold mining and woodworking. Dick was a member of the Elks, NRA, Elgin School Board and the Soil & Water Conservation District.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Laura; children and their spouses, Lennie and Shawn Parsons of Gold Bar, Washington, Ron and Janice Parsons of Elgin, and Claudia and Jack Fellows of Milton-Freewater; seven grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Elsie; siblings, Ruby Kuhn, Chloe Phippen, LaRue Parsons, Alta Benett-Hunt, June Holowitz-Gray and Dell E. Parsons; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Howard Kuhn, Milton Phippen, Jesse Benett, John Hunt, Gerald Holowitz-Gray and Sally Parsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 3101 SW Sam Jackson Park Road, Portland 97239.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
