1938-2021 • La Grande
Richard Lee Bidwell, 82, of La Grande, died March 25 at a local care facility. A graveside service will be held April 24 at 2 p.m. at the Elgin Cemetery. Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidelines.
Richard was born June 21, 1938, in El Monte, California, to Lawrence and Josephine (Zimmer) Bidwell. He attended grade school and high school in El Monte, California. He married Evelyn Faye Batleaan.
Richard opened his home to 47 foster children. He was a loving husband, father and friend and helped everyone he knew.
Richard was employed with LP Lumber Mill located in Willits, California. He enjoyed building cars, riding motorcycles, fishing and hunting. He was a member of the Willits First Baptist Church.
Surviving relatives include his daughter, Rebecca Bidwell of Elgin; one grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn, and sisters, Roberta Sinor, Ruth Bidwell and Ruby Guenette.
