1959-2021 • La Grande
Richard Scott Croft, 61, of La Grande, died June 4, 2021, at Grande Ronde Hospital. An informal memorial service will be held at a later date.
Richard was born Oct. 4, 1959, in Tampa, Florida, to Allan and Barbara Croft. After graduating from high school, he attended Virginia Tech University where he went on to earn a doctorate in instructional systems development.
Richard was a professor at Western Illinois University from 1996 to 2000 and later moved to La Grande where he was a professor at Eastern Oregon University and a robotics director for Lego competitions from 2000 to 2021. He was dedicated to his students and former students.
Richard enjoyed teaching, fly fishing, whale watching, hiking, birding, spelunking, crosswords, rescuing cats from the shelter, having an aquarium, reading, cooking, photography, acting and creative writing. He had many achievements but, most important, he was a kind and decent human being.
Survivors include his partner, Kathleen “Kip” Windler; sister, Irene Haslup and husband, Lee Haslup, of North Carolina; stepdaughters, Sarah Windler and husband, Jeremy French, of California, Jenny Windler and partner, Stephen Rice, of California, and Melanie Petri and husband, Dave Conner, of California; two step-grandchildren; niece, Amber McPherson; nephew, Christopher Haslup; three great-nieces and one great-nephew; and former spouse, Theresa Eagle.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, 155 East 55th St., Suite E, New York, NY 10022; Blue Mountain Humane Association, 3212 Highway 30, La Grande 97850; or Grande Ronde Hospital Med/Surg Fund, 900 Sunset Drive, La Grande 97850.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
