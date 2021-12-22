1953-2021
Formerly of La Grande
Ricky “Rick” Taylor, 68, of Baker City and formerly of La Grande, died Dec. 16, 2021.
Named after the charming husband in his mom’s favorite TV show, “I Love Lucy,” Ricky Lee Taylor was born in 1953 in La Grande. From there, Ricky (who preferred to go by Rick) set out on a life of bringing joy and happiness to everyone. He obtained his college degree from Southern Oregon University in 1975 and then began a lifelong career with Oregon State Parks. He was a young park ranger in 1978 when he met a girl working at her parents’ gas station and grocery store near Lake Billy Chinook, where he was stationed. Convinced he could make her happy, he pursued her with TV-worthy charm, around her overprotective father and through her gauntlet of brothers who attempted to strand him in the woods on multiple hunting trips.
Rick married Kathryn Becker on Jan. 20, 1979. They were constantly by each other’s side as Rick was promoted from one position to another within Oregon State Parks. Rick paid it forward, bringing their three boys, Nick, Chris and Pat, to state tournament after state tournament, as Kathy pursued a successful high school volleyball and basketball coaching career. They ultimately settled in Newport for eight years before moving to Baker City in 1994, where their sons attended high school and where Kathy and Rick retired together in 2006.
Even in retirement, Rick continued his legacy of joy and happiness. Just ask his friends at the Baker City Lions Club, who will remember him flipping pancakes and jokes with equal measure. Or his colleagues in the corner of the Baker High School gym, where he made friends with so many basketball tournament players, coaches and referees, helped the champions cut down their nets and made sure nobody left town without remembering his friendly face. Or ask his wife, who remained his faithful companion and became his caretaker in the final year or so, and his sons, who are proud to carry on his legacy. Finally, ask his grandkids, who will forever remember him as the “Papa” who made them laugh and feel loved.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Kathy; sons, Nick, Chris and Pat, and their wives, Julie, Megan and Katee; mother, Phyllis; sister, Kim; brother, Mark; and nine grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard.
In lieu of a service or flowers, his family asks for donations to be made in his honor to the Baker City Lions Club in care of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City 97814.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.grays- westco.com.
