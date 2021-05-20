1956-2021 • Elgin
Ricky “Rick” Dennis Smith, 64, of Elgin, died May 12, 2021, at Vibra Hospital of Boise, Idaho. A graveside service will be held May 22 at 10 a.m. at the Elgin Cemetery. Casual dress is preferred by the family. Attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidelines.
Also known as Rick, he was born Oct. 25, 1956, in Eugene, to Spencer and Lois (Wiley) Smith. He was raised in Elgin and attended Stella Mayfield Elementary School. He graduated from Elgin High School, where he was an all-star baseball player, and then went on to Treasure Valley Community College. After that, he attended Computers Career Institute in Portland. He married Jennifer Ellen Hays on July 6, 1991.
Rick was the owner of the Elgin Auto Parts Store. He enjoyed dirt track racing, coaching his children’s baseball and softball teams, boating, tennis, camping, playing Ping-Pong, pool, golf, and tinkering with his toys. Most of all, he was a devoted family man.
Rick received the Elgin Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year award. He served as mayor of Elgin, president of Elgin Little League and president of the Elgin Outlaw Raceway. He was a member of the Elgin City Budget Committee, Elgin City Council, Elgin Rural Fire Department Budget Committee and Elgin School District Budget Committee. He also was a proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous and a sponsor of numerous Elgin youth organizations.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Jennifer; children, Shelby Byers and spouse, Grayson, of Stanfield and Ian Smith of Elgin; parents, Spencer and Lois of Elgin; brothers-in-law and spouses, Ron and Merlie Smith of La Grande and Russ and Kelly Smith of Summerville; brother-in-law and spouse, Jerry and Tammy Hays of Williston, North Dakota; sisters-in-law and spouses, Dee Dee McClune of Caldwell, Idaho, Gail and Eddie Toney of Elgin, and Denise and Don Ludwig of Elgin; one grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Clarence Hays; mother-in-law, Beverly Hays; brother-in-law, Duke McClune; and nephew, Ryan Toney.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
