1934-2021 • Formerly of La Grande
Robert “Bob” Harrod, 86, formerly of La Grande, died May 6, 2021, in Vale. A viewing will be held May 22 from 9:30-10:15 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at the Vale Christian Church. After that will be a full military service at the Valley View Cemetery in Vale.
Known as Bob, he was born Oct. 3, 1934. Bob attended what is now Eastern Oregon University from 1953-1957 and earned a bachelor's degree in education. He married Shirley Romine of La Grande on Sept. 12, 1954.
Bob joined the Oregon National Guard in La Grande in February 1957 and retired with more than 30 years of service at La Grande and Ontario.
Surviving relatives include his son, Robert Jr.; daughter, Lynn Harrod (McLay) McKinney; and three brothers-in-law who grew up in La Grande, David Romine of Richland, Jerry Romine of Clarkston, Washington, and Larry Romine of La Grande.
